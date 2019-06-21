Kumkum Bhagya: Sudhir kidnaps Abhi; Rohit threatens Pragya to kill CM

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Pragya asking Prachi not to worry and says I will return and take you back. Prachi cries and asks her not to kill CM. Pallavi tells Beeji that she didn’t have juice since morning. Ranbir asks them if they saw Prachi. Beeji asks why are you searching her. He thinks Prachi switched off the light and the blame will come on him. She asks why? He gives them kiss and go. Beeji asks Pallavi to keep an eye on Ranbir and says may be they are in love. Pallavi says they work together in office. Vikram talks about business. Abhi recalls hearing about someone wants to kill CM, save her and thinks who told this. Vikram and Purab talk about their brand and profit. Abhi says if CM is killed then who will be benefitted. Mitali is talking to guests. Disha asks her team to ask positive questions to CM. Mitali sees her and says you are looking good. She says I am meeting you after many years and says she is feeling good. Disha hugs her and says she was in Mumbai and came to Delhi for work. Mitali asks did you know about Abhi’s event. Disha says yes and says she works for CM also as her PR manager. Mitali gets happy and asks did you meet Purab. She says I know that family will be here and says you are the first one whom I met. Mitali says I will ask Purab to meet you. Disha says no and asks did you meet Pragya? Mitali says she didn’t meet Pragya. Disha says I miss her so much and says that she has work and goes with teary eyes. Mitali also gets tears in her eyes.

Pragya and CM are going together. Pragya asks her to go first. CM asks her to go and then says we will go together. She recalls the lady telling that they have to kill her today. Pragya coughs. CM asks the lady (Moha) to bring water for her. Moha goes. Pragya is about to tell her, but Rohit comes and gives them water. He calls someone and asks to kill Prachi when he gives the miss calls. Aaliya sees Disha and calls security, says she will change the security. Disha asks her to change her nature. Aaliya says it is about standard and class which you wouldn’t understand and calls her lower middle class. She asks her to do a favour and asks her not to come where I am there. Disha smiles and asks why you don’t want to see me in front of you and asks if she is afraid or feeling guilty. Aaliya says Mrs Aaliya Purab Khanna doesn’t feel guilty, but you are feeling regretful. Disha says someone snatched from me and says I don’t think how someone snatched others’ things. She says you haven’t changed, but I have changed and will not bear anything now. Aaliya says meet me some other time and then we will talk. Disha asks her to tell the time and place.

Pragya asks Rohit to leave her daughter. Rohit says we will kill her if you don’t kill CM. Pragya says if I kill you first. Rohit asks her to think about her daughter and asks who is CM for you, don’t become your daughter’s enemy. Pragya cries. Abhi hears someone crying and looks around. Rohit hides with Pragya. He asks her to do just as I said. He asks her to do the work without any argument. Ranbir thinks Prachi wants Abhi to scold him. He asks Dadi if she saw Prachi. Dadi says many times, but I don’t know where she is right now. Ranbir says joke was good, but timing was wrong.

He sees Sudhir and asks him about Prachi’s mum. Sudhir says I don’t know now. Ranbir says it is strange. Sudhir gets sweating and asks Commando to keep an eye on him. Commando says I have seen him. Abhi is still thinking and says if CM dies then Rohit will become CM. He sees Rohit talking to Commandos and calls him. Rohit asks commandos to handle him and go. Sudhir comes to Abhi. Abhi confronts Sudhir for trying to kill CM. Sudhir says I didn’t aim gun at her and signs Commandos. Commandos hold him while other commandos make him smell chloroform. Rohit thinks Abhi might be doubtful on him, so he thinks to hurt himself a bit. A guard tells something to him. He thinks Sudhir must be giving VIP treatment to Abhi. Sudhir and the commandos are taking Abhi with them. He sees Aaliya and asks guards to hide. Aaliya turns her face. Sudhir and the commandos are about to take Abhi, when Aaliya stops him and asks who is he? Sudhir says he is my brother and drunk much. Aaliya asks for his number. He feeds number in her mobile.

Prachi sees Sudhir bringing Abhi there. She asks them to leave sir and asks him to open his eyes. She asks what you did with them. They tie Abhi to chair. Abhi gains consciousness and asks them to leave his daughter. Sudhir says your daughter? Abhi says she is like my daughter. Sudhir says what is happening, and says you are ready to die for her and asks if there is any heart connection. He says Prachi’s mum was not ready to kill CM until we kidnap her daughter. Abhi asks what you did with her mum. Sudhir says we asked her to kill CM. Rohit comes there and greets Abhi. Abhi asks why you want to kill her who regard you as your brother. He says when she was making you CM then why you want to kill her. Rohit says now I don’t have to feign fake smile. Abhi hits him with his head.