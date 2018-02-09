Home > Tv > Tv News
Kunaal Roy Kapur, Rajniesh Duggall & Pooja Bisht in a Horror-thriller

09 Feb 2018

Mumbai: Of late, TellyChakkar, has been breaking big Bollywood and Tellywood stories. Now, we are back with yet another breaking news.

According to an exclusive information, TellyChakkar has learned that a new movie is on the blocks. Award-winning director Rajiv Ruia is working on his next film. The director who made the famous My Friend Ganesha series is planning to make his next horror-thriller. 

For his next, the director has signed his favorite boy Rajniesh Duggall. In the past the duo has worked for two projects i.e. Ishq Direct, Saansein (2016) together, making this one their hat-trick. The model-turned-actor will essay one of the leads in the untitled venture. The fit and hot Rajniesh has been quite successful in the horror genre, courtesy the 2008 hit 1920.

Indian actor Kunaal Roy Kapur is also in talks for the film. As per a little birdie, the makers were in talks with many other actors; however, they have zeroed down Kunaal for the role. Kapur was last seen in Kaalakandi (2018) and is known for his impeccable comic timing especially for films like Delhi Belly (2011).

As for the female lead, the makers have finalized actress Pooja Bisht. The lady, who is in a relationship with popular TV actor Ssharad Malhotra, has signed the project. She will be romantically paired opposite Rajniesh. 

Interestingly, both the actors hail from the same team Goa Sharks in the upcoming edition of Box Cricket League. The beautiful Pooja, has been part of the hit reality series Splitsvilla.

The motion picture will be shot extensively in Greece and Italy. As per our information, the team will fly abroad around next week.

