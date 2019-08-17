Kunal and Kuhu to marry in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke?

>MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is high on drama.

We have seen that Kunal does not want to marry Kuhu as he does not love her.

He is simply following Meenakshi’s orders, as the two of them want separate Abeer and Mishti.

In the upcoming episode, Abeer becomes a roadblock in their mission. Abeer wants Kunal to marry Kuhu and not ruin her life.

And thus, he brings Kunal back to get him married to Kuhu.

Subsequently, Meenakshi also orders Kunal to marry Kuhu.

Kunal is thus stuck in an unwanted marriage.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of the marriage and how the relationship between Kunal and Kuhu progresses.