Kunal and Rajvansh family's backlash at Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

28 Apr 2019 10:00 AM

Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Kunal is upset with what all Meenakshi had done and speak against his mother and even the whole family is against Meenakshi.

Nana ji questions Meenakshi as why she didn't tell what Mishti had said to her about Ved and hide it from them.

Meenakshi receives backlash from family and thus is furious as all this is happening because of Mishti.

Meenakshi is totally against Mishti as who her entry in their house and started to make family against her.

Meenakshi in no way is ready to accept Mishti and wants to throw her out of their life.

past seven days