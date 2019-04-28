News

Kunal and Rajvansh family's backlash at Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2019 10:00 AM
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

In the present track, Kunal is upset with Meenakshi for what she has done. He speaks against his mother, and even the whole family is against Meenakshi.

Nanaji questions Meenakshi as to why she didn't tell them what Mishti had said to her about Ved.

Meenakshi receives backlash from the family and is thus furious, as all this is happening because of Mishti.

Meenakshi is totally against Mishti because of this.

Therefore, she is in no way ready to accept Mishti and wants to throw her out of their lives.
Tags > Kunal, Rajvansh, Meenakshi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019

Celebrities at Global Spa Awards 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Harssh Rajput
Harssh Rajput
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Aalesha
Aalesha
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit

past seven days