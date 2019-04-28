Kunal and Rajvansh family's backlash at Meenakshi in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.



In the present track, Kunal is upset with Meenakshi for what she has done. He speaks against his mother, and even the whole family is against Meenakshi.



Nanaji questions Meenakshi as to why she didn't tell them what Mishti had said to her about Ved.



Meenakshi receives backlash from the family and is thus furious, as all this is happening because of Mishti.



Meenakshi is totally against Mishti because of this.



Therefore, she is in no way ready to accept Mishti and wants to throw her out of their lives.