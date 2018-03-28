Home > Tv > Tv News
Kunal Bakshi to enter Colors’ Mahakali

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
28 Mar 2018 02:37 PM

Mumbai: Talented actor Kunal Bakshi is on a roll!

It’s been just a week that Colors’ mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani, produced by Swastik Productions, went off-air and Kunal has already bagged a new show.

The actor, who was seen playing the role of Indradev in Shani, has bagged a key role in Mahakali. Also a mythological drama, Mahakali too airs on Colors’ and is produced by Swastik Productions.

Our source informs us that Kunal has been roped in to play the role of Andhak in the show. Andhak is the son of Shiva (Sourabh Raaj Jain) and Parvati (Pooja Sharma), who is blind and has immense love and respect for his mother. Owing to his negative traits, Andhak was sent to the Gurkul to get good education and now he is returning from there as the grown up Andhak.

When we contacted Kunal, he said, “It’s been a beautiful experience so far shooting with the team and it’s the first time that I am playing a blind character which is awesome and challenging. I am loving it.”

We wish Kunal all the best for his new project!

