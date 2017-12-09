Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti Kumar in a steady relationship; to get married soon

Love is the best thing that can happen to be anyone.

TV and Bollywood industry is filled with lovebirds. Some openly accept their love in public while some prefer to keep it secretive. There is one rumoured couple who have never accepted to be in a relationship is Kunal Jaisingh and Bharti Kumar.

As we all know, the duo worked together in Channel V’s The Buddy Project and cupid struck them.

TellyChakkar has learnt that Kunal and Bharti are very much together and are in a steady relationship. In fact, both the families are aware about their love affair and have given a nod to take their relationship to the next level by making it formal.

So is marriage on the cards for Kunal-Bharti?

Well, according to our sources, Kunal and Bharti plan to tie the knot next year 2018.

Yes, the Ishqbaaaaz fame Kunal who is popularly known as Omkara has decided to spend rest of his life with pretty damsel Bharti.

Tellychakkar buzzed Kunal and Bharti to get a confirmation however they remained unavailable to comment.

We wish Kunal and Bharti lots of happiness and may they lead a beautiful life now and forever.