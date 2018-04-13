Home > Tv > Tv News
Kunal Jaisingh and Leenesh Mattoo call out a fake casting caller

Mumbai: Actor Kunal Jaisingh, who called out a person for making a fake casting call, says he feels bad for the people who indulge in such type of activities.

The person claiming to be from Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions offered a film to Kunal and Leenesh Mattoo. Both the actors are seen in TV show "Ishqbaaaz". 

The actors caught his bluff on time. 

"I feel bad for the person who did this. I never divulge over such things but this stint was very funny. The industry should get rid of these kind of people because they malign the reputation of people who are genuine in the industry," Kunal said in a statement to IANS. 

What do you think about Kunal Jaisingh?

Currently, Kunal is getting appreciation for his show, which is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS) 

