Kunal rejects Kuhu on wedding night in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode storyline of Star Plus TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is going to bring a new storm in Kuhu’s life.



Kunal and Kuhu finally get married.



Kunal reluctantly marries Kuhu after Abeer compels him to not ruin her life.



Everything goescwell until Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding night, when Kuhu is waiting for Kunal.



Kuhu is celebrating her happiness because she married her true love.



But Kunal decides to tell her that he doesn’t love her.



It will be interesting to watch Kuhu’s reaction on Kunal’s rejection and how this revelation will affect Mishti.