Kundali Bhagya: Preeta dreams of Karan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Pandit explaining that they have brought the wedding proposal of Prithvi and Preeta, the marriage must happen within four days otherwise they will not be able to marry each other and even if they do then they will not be able to live together so they must marry.

Karan is in his room thinking what Preeta said to him, he keeps on punching the bag. Samer sees him and tries to stop him but he hits him and then asks that he does not want him to lecture him and just leave however Karan does not listen and again tries to hit him, he says that Karan has to meet or talk with Preeta otherwise he will remain like this and his anger will only increase, Karan however does not listen and leaves.

Shrishti says that she does not understand this setting of the date and feels that they are trying to blackmail them; they however say that it is Kundli Bhagya and not something wrong. She asks who they all are, Prithvi again introduces them, Sarla asks her to stop saying that they have brought the proposal, Janki is sent to bring food for the guests, Shrishti again tries to raise her voice against Prithvi but is stopped by Sarla, she thinks of Karan wondering that if both Preeta and him were not fighting then she would have asked him to come and stop this marriage but she cannot do it now, she cannot also talk with Preeta about it.

Preeta is sleeping, Karan enters her room and sits by her, she asks him what he is doing here, he says that he has to ask something but will say it if only she forgives him, she gets up saying that she will not forgive him because he has hurt her to the extent that apology cannot be accepted, Karan explains she knows it is difficult for her to apologize, he sits on his knees saying that he will apologize till he forgives him, she explains that it is not so easy to ask for apology and says that he has to go back but will not be forgiven, she eventually gives in and forgives him saying that she only likes the old Karan who is always fighting with her and not crying, she remembers that he has to say something asking what it is, he pulls her closer to him, after placing her hand on his heart asks if she can feel his heart beating intensely, explains that it is only beating for her. She gets nervous and tries to leave but he pulls her saying that he told her repeatedly that she should break the marriage with Prithvi because he has someone better and it is him, he finally says what is in his heart, I LOVE YOU, he asks her to marry him because he cannot live without her, she asks him what he is saying, he asks her to marry leave the entire world and marry him.

Preeta is sleeping, Shrishti comes waking her up, she mentions that Karan was in their room and apologizing to her, he also proposed to her, Shrishti says that this was because she was seeing only what was in her heart and that she only saw what was in her heart and it was love, Shrishti explains that she knows Preeta will not accept it as she never did it before and neither wished do it now, Preeta is left in sheer confusion.

Prithvi requests Sarla and bijee if they felt that he came with the band members, Sarla immediately says that they never felt like this as he only expressed his happiness so they cannot feel annoyed. She asks Bijee why she is so quiet, she says that she has dealt with something which has left her shocked and she cannot overcome it; Prithvi tries to make her happy however she does not pay any heed. Janki comes to Sarla saying that there has been a mistake and she has to come, Sarla leaves with Janki for the kitchen.

They reach the kitchen, Sarla asks what is wrong as she does not see anything wrong, Janki explains that she has made the pakora with wheat and that has also ruined the kheer, Sarla gets angry asking her why did she ruin the food when they have guest in their house, Janki gives the idea that they will give them like it is, who knows they might like it, Sarla agrees mentioning that they are very nice people and might remain quiet but why should they do what they know is wrong, Janki explains that she knows that Preeta is not worthy of Prithvi because he is very bad. She wants her to get married with Karan. Shrishti says that she knows Preeta loves Karan, she should have seen it before, she and Samer even planned that both Karan and her get married and even sent her to talk with him.