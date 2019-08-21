Kundali Bhagya: Preeta gets very emotional

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sherlyn and Rakhee coming inside a room as Sherlyn asks Rakhee to come aside with her. After entering the room, Sherlyn comes to Rakhee with a sad face but Rakhee gets furious and gives a tight slap to Sherlyn. Rakhee blames Sherlyn for ruining Luthra family’s image and trying to call off Preeta’s wedding with such a cheap trick. Sherlyn gets very furious but still continues being innocent and unaware of the necklace being in the locker. Rakhee gets emotional. She tells Sherlyn that she assumes Sherlyn as her daughter and not as daughter-in-law but shares that she can see that Sherlyn is lying. Rakhee also reveals that she got the necklace from Sherlyn’s room itself. Sherlyn still pretends that she was not aware about it. Rakhee tells Sherlyn that Preeta is far better than her as she still took her complaint against Sherlyn back and saved her from getting arrested.



Rakhee also accuses Sherlyn for framing Preeta in false accusations. She asks Sherlyn to apologize to Preeta and her family if she wants to earn some respect. Sherlyn still determines to call off Preeta’s wedding. Meanwhile, Shrishty takes Sameer aside. She expresses gratitude towards Sameer for bringing Rakhee on time to stop Preeta’s arrest. Sameer notices that they are standing in front of the room where Prithvi is tied. By that time Prithvi gets back to consciousness. He overhears their conversation. She shares that Preeta doesn’t understand about her feelings for Karan. She is not clear whether she should get married to Prithvi or not. Shrishty asks Karan for his help to call off Preeta’s wedding. Karan asks her not to stop the wedding till she gets a superb idea as he knows that Karan is the groom. On the other hand, Rakhee comes outside. She feels that there have been many obstacles in Preeta’s wedding. So she decides not to leave from there till the wedding completes. Preeta gets very emotional. Karan wonders about Rakhee being so kind to Preeta.



In the next moment Sherlyn comes in the hall. She pretends of feeling sorry for her behaviour of accusing Preeta of stealing the necklace. Sarla gets very furious with Sherlyn. She asks Sherlyn to get out of her house as she doesn’t believe on Sherlyn’s drama. Sarla gets very emotional as she feels that Sherlyn must have accused Preeta to ruin her image in the society. Rakhee doesn’t say anything even though Sarla blames Sherlyn for trying to call off Preeta’s wedding. Rakhee also asks Sherlyn to leave from there. Sherlyn keeps on continuing her drama of being innocent. Janki also gets angry with Sherlyn. She also asks Sherlyn to leave from there. Sherlyn still keeps on requesting all to let her stay as she wants to stop Preeta’s wedding. But Sarla threatens her of calling the police for complaining against her. Finally Sherlyn leaves from there. Sarla and everyone goes to the wedding hall to start the wedding rituals again. After some time, while touching up Preeta’s bridal look, Janki informs Shrishty that Sherlyn apologized to Sarla and Preeta. Shrishty wonders about it. Janki also shares that Prithvi’s mother was too upset with Sherlyn as if they have some old enmity.



Shrishty feels that if Preeta would have got arrested, her wedding would have cancelled and postponed for next six months. So she again wishes that the mandap shall set on fire. Preeta gets shocked to hear that. But Janki makes her calm down and takes her to the mandap saying that she is getting married to the correct person. Shrishty wonders about Janki’s reaction. Preeta and Karan again sit for the wedding rituals. Karan feels that it is important for him to get married to Preeta as he wants to ruin her life. On the other hand, Sameer feels sad as he sees Shrishty very upset. He wish to share with her that Karan has disguised as the groom and not Prithvi but he cannot share it with her. Meanwhile, Rakhee and Sarla get emotional to see Preeta getting married. Sarla notices Janki being very happy with Preeta’s wedding with Prithvi. She questions Janki about it. Janki pretends that now she has realized that Preeta is getting married to the correct person. Sarla still doesn’t believe her. But Janki reveals that she has seen the real face of the groom as he defended Preeta in front of the inspector. Sarla gets convinced. Shrishty also notices Janki being over excited for Preeta and Prithvi’s wedding. She doubts whether Karan is the groom.