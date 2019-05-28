Kundali Bhagya: Preeta in Luthra house

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Kareena checking the arrangements of the mandap. Karan, Tanvi, Sameer, and Shrishti stand upstairs. Karan is annoyed with Preeta and wonders why he had given such a huge responsibility to Preeta. Shrishti defends her sister to be responsible. Rishab calls Karan downstairs.

Prithvi fakes being on call. He comes to see the decoration of the mandap.

In the backyard, Rishab asks Karan if he doesn’t like Sherlin, that’s why he broke the mandap. Karan asks if Rishab has understood. Rishab asks what if he marries Preeta, and not Sherlin. He insists that Karan also dislikes Preeta. Karan tells Sherlin to stop discussing Preeta because Preeta is special. Rishab insists that like Karan didn’t like Preeta earlier but now likes her, he would begin to like Sherlin as well. She wants to marry in a good house. Karan shouts at Rishab to back out from this wedding, Sherlin isn’t a nice girl. She is pregnant. Rishab counters Karan to stop this, he must behave literate and sensitive. Karan insists he has proofs, Sherlin isn’t a nice girl, and she has an ambition. Rishab wasn’t ready to understand anything and leaves.

Dadi and Bee ji sat together. Bee ji tries to ask Dadi if she really likes Sherlin. Dadi replies she does. Bee ji asks for some water. Dadi stops a man and requests them bring a drink. She asks Bee ji is she is worried because of Preeta.

Preeta reaches Luthra house. She notices Sherlin’s men were scattered all around the hall and entrance and instead jumps through a window. She thinks she must reach Karan and has to do a lot, without Sherlin knowing about her. She thinks of an idea and takes a saree from the wardrobe of the room.

Karan comes to the hall and thinks no matter what Rishab says or does, he can’t let him marry Sherlin. He will stop the wedding, even if Preeta can’t reach him. Preeta comes to the hall, she thinks Karan looks upset and what if he shouts at her for not bringing the report. But she has to speak to Karan at any cost. She reaches behind Karan. Before she could speak, Sherlin comes to speak to Karan. Karan angrily tells Sherlin to wait, he is busy. Preeta was silent and doesn’t speak. She then changes her voice and asks to take a selfie with her. Karan insists on her to remove the veil, but Preeta leaves as she forgot her cell phone. Sherlin now asks Karan about Rishab, he called and wanted to meet her. Karan tells her to find herself. There, Preeta spot that Karan was being followed. She decides to go to Rakhi and save her from the bomb on her own.