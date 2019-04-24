Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi is marrying Sherlin in the mandir

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Mahesh trying to apologize to Rakhi. Srishti comes in between them asking what the matter is. She explains that he feels he is still a bachelor. She asks Rakhi to let him do what he feels likeand enjoy the party. She must also do what she likes and have fun. Srishti leaves Rakhi also tries to follow her but Mahesh stops her. She however leaves him.



Prithvi and Sherlin are sitting on the Mandap, he praises her for her beauty, she explains that it is really hot and she can no longer take the veil. However, the Pandit explains that it is the custom of their nation and she has to do it because it is just like the other norms of the marriage, Sarla is walking in the mandir looking for both of them, she hears some ladies talking saying that the day is very good for marrying and a lot of people come to marry today, she is unable to find Sherlin.



The Pandit continues the marriage, and he asks if someone from their family is coming to do some part of the ritual, Prithvi gives him more money saying that he has to perform the complete rituals by himself, he agrees and starts to complete the marriage, Sarla is running around the mandir and at the backside finally pots Sherlin siting, she gets shocked to see that Sherlin is really marrying someone, she wonders that it is Rishab because she heard that the day is a good day for marriage, she dials his number thinking that if he picks up the phone then it is Rishab.



Rishab picks the call but he is not the one sitting with Sherlin. She wonders what to do but by the time she sparks he ends the call wondering that it might be a network issue. He decides to call her again wondering that she might have something important to talk with him. He calls her and she says that she is seeing that Sherlin is marrying someone else in front of her eyes. Rishab is not able to believe it asking her what she is saying. The call ends because of network problem. Rishab is not able to understand what Sarla was saying. She again decides to call him but is not able to because of poor network.



Preeta is walking in the hall when Mahoul comes and greets her. He introduces himself. Preeta asks him if he wants anything. He asks for her name, she says that it is Preeta. She again asks if he has something to talk to her about. He however says that he has nothing, she calls a waiter and ask him to take extra care of that person and leaves.



Sarla is standing thinking what Preeta said to her regarding Sherlin that she was having an affair with someone and also that she is pregnant with a baby, she remembers that she scolded her for saying things like this about someone else.



The Pandit asks them to get up for the Pheray, Sarla vows to not let this happen and heads towards them, she gets in front of Sherlin leaving them speechless, she slaps her.



The party begins and Samer holds Srishti's hands. She gets mad asking that he leave her hand because she she is dancing. However, he pulls her away and forces her in a room even when she does not want to come. He pulls her behind him. When they get into the room she cannot believe her eyes because it is all decorated, she ask if she can look at the cards and is left amazed seeing them. They are all filled with sorry notes. She asks them of what they are all about. He has an explanation of each and every card. She is out of words, saying that she feels he is doing this by hart and so forgives him. He also apologizes to her in advance because he is not a good dancer.



He asks her for a dance. He plays a song, getting on his knees asking for her hand in a dance, she gives in and they start to dance and also have a lot of fun but then she gets nervous and backs out from there dance. She says that he is a good dancer and must not think bad of himself. Sameer stops her saying that he has to say something to her. Tanvi comes in saying hat Karina has called for him. He asks if he has to come with her. She says that he has to otherwise she will tell Karina to come herself however he gives in and goes with her.



Sarla asks Sherlin who is the person behind the veil. She gets really angry and tries to look making him fall. However, she sees him through Sherlin.