Kundali Bhagya: Raj agrees to tell the truth in front of Sherlin

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Preeta asking Sarla to hurry as he has gotten unconscious, they take him to their house and tightly band him together on a chair, Shrishti gets tensed wondering why he is not waking up, but Preeta explains that it will take time to get off, Bijee asks Sarla if he was the one and when she comes to know she gets really mad planning to hit him because he hurt her daughter-in-law. Janki brings things that they will use to torture him, he starts to wake up and is still little unconscious to which Shrishti takes a glass and pours it on him which wakes him up.



Preeta and Shrishti slap him after which bijee along with Janki start to hit him. Sarla asks them to stop as she wants to ask some questions, she asks him to tell them everything if he wants to remain alive otherwise they will start to torture him.



Prithvi is walking when he bumps into Sherlin, she asks him why he is still here because she asked him to ask for marrying Preeta as soon as possible, he explains that he cannot go because Preeta is still here, she explains that he would have to talk to Sarla for the marriage, but he says that he is not happy and she does not care for it, he is only looking happy because he is acting and otherwise he is really sad, they both hug each other but Sanjana sees them and comes to them, she tries to slap Sherlin but Prithvi catches her hand saying that she must never think of doing it, Sherlin also says that this is why she loves him because he also loves her, Sanjana tries to scold her but he says that she cannot otherwise he will get angry and do something which he does not want to.



Dadi comes asking why is he holding her hand, Prithvi explains that he was asking her for her bangles because he likes them a lot and they all try to hide the real truth, Dadi gets happy thinking that he is asking for marrying Preeta because he has to go abroad and so wants to marry Preeta before he goes there, dadi gets really happy saying that he must not hurt her because he will then have a beating, Prithvi starts to joke and leaves saying that he will come back with good news.



Raj tries to get away by lying for his true identity saying that he is a poor person and his parents cannot pay anything to them. Sarla says that she will make him say the truth because he was the one who kidnapped her even when she said that she has to do something important and he must let her go, even then he hit her and also when Preeta came she even hit her, Shrishti takes Sarla back and hits him, they all take turns in making him say the truth, Janki also hits him but Shrishti asks her to hold her hand otherwise he will not be able to say anything,



Sarla asks what he thinks that girls are weak and does he think that they are weak and cannot battle him, they are the ones who give both to men and are not those who should be beaten when men want, she explains that she has given to birth to two lioness and they both will beat him to the extent that he will not be able to get up, Bijee also hits him saying that she will hurt herself but she slaps him real hard.



They release him and he takes out a gun saying that he is a goon and can he not carry a separate gun, he hold them all at gunpoint scaring them that he will kill them all because they tried to hurt him.



He also threatens Sarla ordering that she come back to her family, he then turns to everyone else, Sarla throws her dupatta at him, Shrishti hits his hand with a wooden object, then they all hit him but he escapes and takes Sarla holding her head with his hand threatening that they all stand back otherwise he will break her neck, Shrishti throws red chilli at him and when they again start to beat him, he gives in saying that he will tell the truth, Shrishti asks him to vow that every girl is his sister. He says that he will tell everything once they take him to the Luthra house.