Kundali Bhagya: Rakhi is unable to find the mangalsutra

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Rishab pleading with Rakhi that she must not force him to marry Sherlin because he does not want to marry her. She starts to blackmail him saying that she has given her word and so he must marry her. He eventually gives in so Rakhi asks Karina to take him to the mandap, and when they leave, Rakhi warns Karan that if he tries to stop the wedding than they both will have no sort of relation.



The goon's head is talking with his wife on the phone and gets really frustrated. His men ask him to remain calm during he gets angry with one of them and shoots him. Sarla wonders that they have killed someone and she prays that her daughters find her quickly. The head asks his other men to throw the corpse in the gutter.



Preeta gets to the factory and hears the same bell that she heard on the phone. She goes in the factory and sees a group of men doing something. She gets worried thinking of what they are doing. The leader is very frustrated thinking that all the tension is because of the women and so he must end her once and for all. Preeta climbs on a stool and sees her mother with the goon.



Prithvi comes to the hall and is looking for Preeta but doesn’t find her there and then wonders that she might have gone after her mother. Sherlin wonders why he is so worried, everyone ask for Rishab, Rakhi says that he send Karina with Rishab to the hall, she gets text of Karina that she is bringing him and is just correcting the dress.



Then, Rakhi opens the wallet. When the pandit asks her to give the mangalsutra, she accidentally drops it. Both Prithvi and Sherlin get scared because they had planted the bomb in it. Sanjana thinks that something is wrong, and if everyone notices that Prithvi is looking at Sherlin, they will get caught. Sherlin gets up and leaves saying that’s she has to go to the washroom, she goes back and says that all of her planning went in vain, she takes Prithvi’s phone and calls the goon saying that he must kill Sarla.



Rakhi sees Karina coming with Rishab, she stops and ask him where the mangalsutra is. He says that he has no idea, she moves ahead and then goes to Karan pulling him aside. She says that he must return the mangalsutra because she knows that it is his doing, he is the only on who wants the wedding to stop but she will make sure that the wedding happens no matter the circumstance and without caring for anyone. Sanjana asks what has happened,



Rakhi goes to her and comforts her that there is nothing new. She noticed that the mangalsutra was missing some diamonds so she called the jeweler to bring a new one. She sees the mandap and there is no Sherlin, Rakhi gets angry at Sanjana. She then goes to Karina asking her to bring Sherlin, then she takes Rishab to the mandap.



Prithvi is trying to take back his phone from Sherlin but she does not give it to him, she explains that she will again call Raj and order him to kill Preeta after Sarla, Prithvi gets angry and slaps her. She asks him how he dared to hit her and slaps him back. She explains that she is already very tensed and he knows that when she is in this condition then she doesn’t listen to anyone and does things which are really terrifying. He apologizes to her mentioning that she also knows that when he gets angry he starts to fight with people just because of frustration.



Prithvi again apologizes assuring that nothing of the sort will ever happen again. She says that nothing will happen because she is aware of all his acts and knows his nature. He is like a dog's tail who will always remain tilted. She explains that she still loves him and is not of the kind who will give her life for her lover but she will take his life. She also mentions that she will get Sarla and Preeta killed because they both are trying to stop her wedding. Prithvi gets worried.