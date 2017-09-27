The actors of Sony TV’s Beyhadh seem to live their character in real!

Along with some dramatic sequences in the show, the team is having some startling moments on the sets as well.

The show lead Kushal Tandon, who is known for his bindass and lively nature, was having fun with his crew members.

The funny man Kushal aimed a gun on the crew members of the daily, demanding for a delayed call time (the time alloted to an actor to report on the set). It is evident that Kushal for sure is not a morning person.

Now, it was of course a fake gun but when he pulled the trigger, the loud thundering noise terrified one of the elderly unit guys who ended up using some cuss words much to the humour of the others present while some were absolutely unfazed. The common string was all of them burst into a roaring laughter.

Take a look at this fun video!

That's how I ask my call time from sp, ep and Production manager A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

TellyChakkar.com hopes the team always share the same bonhomie!