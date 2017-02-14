Kushal puts ex Gauahar in TROUBLE

Love is dynamic, each ebb and flow a diverse prism emitting emotions as vast and colourful as God’s creation.

Souls meet, connect, attachment is formed. A beautiful picture is painted, however, situations and passing time wash away the colors, blots appear. Blots testimony of the struggles and challenges that embellish a relationship, which we often keep close to our heart, away from the prying eyes of the world.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon met in the confines of a television show. With limits in choices, the two found solace in each other’s arms, only to drift apart.

Yet, Kushal and Gauahar continue to be good friends and the two mean well for each other.

With similar emotion, Kushal shared a picture of Gauahar on his Instagram profile which had her on the cover of a popular film magazine. He greeted and congratulated her on ‘looking stunning for the mag shoot’.

The post went viral, much to the glee of their fans.

Thus, came a twist.

The magazine shot to action and sent a statement to media stating that Gauahar was not part of the month’s issue cover and the picture was fabricated. They asked Gauahar to pull it down, which seemed a tad difficult as it was on Kushal’s page. An act of that kind could have rekindled their sweet-sour relationship rumours in the media. The magazine stated on contemplating legal action.

What a fiasco!!!

A source states: “Gauahar did shoot for the magazine and gave an interview. However, it was not for the cover.

Some fan of hers designed the picture and Kushal shared it. This is a matter of miscommunication and we feel it should be talked out not discussed in the media.”

When we connected with Gauahar she said: “I have nothing to say on the matter and I have no idea where the issue is stemming from.”

Kushal, on his part, remained unavailable to comment.