Sony TV’s Beyhadh gave a new status to Kushal Tandon!

The hunky lad got acclaimed for his character of Arjun in the obsessive thriller and as the finite series saw it’s end recently, Kushal is flooded with offers!

Of what we heard, the man was contemplating as to which project would be good enough for him and now, TellyChakkar has received an exclusive update about the project that Kushal has zeroed down on.

TellyChakkar has it that Kushal has teamed up with the TV soap queen, Ekta Kapoor for his next venture. Kapoor’s digital platform, ALT Balaji is making big waves in the entertainment industry and has a great line-up of a variety of shows with some big faces.

A credible source confirmed to us that Kushal has been added to the array.

The web-series is tentatively titled Kapoors’ and will be a love story inset of a family drama. Kushal has been signed by the makers to play the lead character. The team is currently in the process of finalizing the other cast members for the show. A little birdy adds, “It’s a show about a businessman and his family. It is all about love, relationship and affairs!”

Sounds like the Bollywood movie, Dil Dhadkne Do, doesn’t it?

This will be Kushal’s debut in the digital space and also his first collaboration with Ekta Kapoor. Currently, ALT Balaji has big names on board like Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Sakshi Tanwar, Rajeev Khandelwal, Surveen Chawla, Ram Kapoor among others. The series is currently at a nascent stage and the makers have just finalized Kushal.

TellyChakkar is the first one to bring to you this oven-pick story!

We dropped a text to both Ms. Kapoor and Mr. Tandon to know more about the show; however we are still waiting for their reply.