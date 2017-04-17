Hot Downloads

Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Kusum Sundari to attempt KILLING Sakshi in Colors’ Devanshi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2017 05:37 PM

Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) is leaving no stones unturned to keep its viewers hooked with its high voltage drama.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) has been plotting against Devanshi (Helly Shah) and Vardaan’s (Mudit Nayar) marriage, as she knows things will go wrong for her post that.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, Kusum Sundari will break all boundaries of humanity to fulfill her wishes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming sequences of the popular daily, Kusum Sundari will attempt to kill Sakshi (Anjum Fakih) so that Devanshi can back off from the wedding. But things won’t go as per her plan as Devanshi will manage to save Sakshi’s life.

Kusum Sundari will get furious to see her plan getting failed and will hatch up another deadly plan to stop Devanshi-Vardaan's marriage.

Will she succeed or not?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Devanshi, Anjum Fakih, Mudit Nayar, Karuna Pandey, Full House Media,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top