Kusum Sundari to attempt KILLING Sakshi in Colors’ Devanshi

Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) is leaving no stones unturned to keep its viewers hooked with its high voltage drama.

In the recent episodes, we have seen how Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) has been plotting against Devanshi (Helly Shah) and Vardaan’s (Mudit Nayar) marriage, as she knows things will go wrong for her post that.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes, Kusum Sundari will break all boundaries of humanity to fulfill her wishes.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming sequences of the popular daily, Kusum Sundari will attempt to kill Sakshi (Anjum Fakih) so that Devanshi can back off from the wedding. But things won’t go as per her plan as Devanshi will manage to save Sakshi’s life.

Kusum Sundari will get furious to see her plan getting failed and will hatch up another deadly plan to stop Devanshi-Vardaan's marriage.

Will she succeed or not?

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

