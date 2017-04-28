Kusum Sundari to get arrested in Colors’ Devanshi

High voltage drama was witnessed in the recent episodes of Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media).

So far, audiences have seen how Devanshi (Helly Shah) is performing her wedding rituals with Vardaan’s (Mudit Nayar) dead body. Devanshi and Vardaan were supposed to get married but unfortunately his dead body arrives at the mandap. Though shocked, the Devanshi fulfilled her promise and got married to him anyhow on the same day.

Now, we hear from our source that the upcoming episodes will unfold some more gripping twist and turns for the viewers.

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Vardaan will get back his consciousness leaving everyone shocked. Now, Devanshi’s next course of action will be to get the culprits punished for their act. So she will secretly, collect proof against Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) and get her and Mohan (Aamir Dalvi) arrested.”

When we contacted, Karuna Pandey, she confirmed the development with us and said, “She is in jail but she is Kusum Sundari so let’s see what does she plans next to get released from there."

Keep reading this space for more updates.