Kusum Sundari to join hands with Mohan against Devanshi

TellychakkarTeam
TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2017

Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) is bringing forth some high voltage drama in its current episodes.

Recently, viewers have witnessed a major track where Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey) has handed over her throne to Devanshi (Helly Shah) because of people’s pressure.

Though Kusum Sundari has already given her powers to Devanshi but she vows to take revenge from her. Further, she will soon be executing all her plans to make things worse for Devanshi. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, a journalist will come to the darbar, and Kusum Sundari will assume that she came to speak to her. But the journalist will speak to Devanshi, leaving Kusum Sundari humiliated. Now Kusum Sundari will join hands with Mohan (Aamir Dalvi) to take revenge from Devanshi. She will also be planning to separate Vardaan (Mudit Nayar) and Devanshi.”

When we contacted Karuna, she said, “Kusum Sundari now wants to play another game with Devanshi. So let’s wait for more twists and turns. It’s going to be interesting.”

Will Kusum Sundari succeed in her plans? Well, only time will tell.

Stay tuned for more updates on your favourite shows.

