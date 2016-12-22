Kusum Sundari to meet with an accident in Devanshi

Colors’ popular daily Devanshi (Full House Media) is currently keeping viewers glued to the ongoing episodes with its high voltage emotional drama.

According to the ongoing tracks of the show, Kusum (Karuna Pandey) has punished Devanshi (Kashvi Kothari) by locking her in a dark room and now the little one is having a tough time.

Now, very soon Devanshi will be released but with a twist in the tale. Read on to know more about it –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes, Kusum Sundari will release Devanshi and take her in front of everyone claiming her to be fine and she will also justify that the punishment given by her was right. Now, it’s Kusum Sundari’s turn to be in trouble as she will meet with a fatal accident. Furthermore, Kusum will hold a grudge against Devanshi for the accident she had.”

Talking about the track, Karuna Pandey said, "Yes, evil has to pay for their sins, if not always but definitely sometimes."

What has fate in store for Devanshi?

Stay tuned for more updates.