Kusum Sundari’s abortion plan to fail in Colors’ Devanshi

According to the ongoing episodes of the show, the viewers have seen how Devanshi (Kashvi Kothari) is leaving no stones unturned to find out the truth about Kusum Sundari (Karuna Pandey). In the upcoming episodes of the popular daily, more drama to unfold as Kusum Sundari will go to the hospital for abortion.

Our source informs us, “Kusum Sundari will reach the hospital for her abortion disguised in a burqa. Devanshi will follow and encounter her at the hospital. Eventually Devanshi will confront Kusum Sundari and she will ask her the reason to be at the hospital. Later on Kusum Sundari will leave the hospital without getting the abortion done.”

When we spoke to Karuna Pandey, she said, “It’s a good experience to shoot at different locations. I am wearing a burqa for the first time for this show; so I am quite enjoying it. Its always fun to do something different as an actor.”

Will Devanshi succeed in finding out the truth about Kusum Sundari?

