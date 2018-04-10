Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Laksh carries gym on "Porus" set

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2018 05:30 PM

Mumbai: Actor Laksh, who essays the title role of a warrior in TV serial Porus, has to sport a sculpted look. So, he makes it a point to work out even on the show's set.

Laksh said, "I go to the gym regularly but at times when there is a time crunch and since the role demands a fit body, I make it a point to work out in between breaks to maintain the physical attributes.”

What do you think of >Porus?

"I am very passionate towards exercise and bodybuilding. I carry my resistance bands and dumbbells on the set too. I believe in being honest when it comes to fitness, and hence have made it a religious practice," he added.

Porus is aired on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Actor Laksh, Porus, Sony Entertainment Television,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aditya Redij celebrates birthday on the sets of...

Aditya Redij celebrates birthday on the sets of Porus
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shalini Khanna
Shalini Khanna

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days