Lavin Gothi's character to end in Yeh Teri Galiyaan; is Avinash Mishra the REASON?

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Apr 2019 06:17 PM
MUMBAI: Actors cannot be friends....Jealously, animosity, and insecurities are quite common in the television industry. But there have been many instances of the ensemble cast sharing pictures and having a gala time. 

Out of the many, there has been some who don't share a good equation to each other. Ask us why?

Well each to his own and while some take a competitive steal others laud the progress. But on the whole controversies do become a staple diet of celebrities whether true or not! 

Since we are glued to watching television and cannot hold ourselves from knowing more about our favorite celebrities, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update from the world of glitz and glam. 

 Rumors have it that Lavin Gohti and Avinash Mishra, (Ridoy and Shantanu respectively) don't share a good rapport. 

As per the buzz, Avinash is  insecure with the screen space and importance given to Lavin's character, which is comparatively more performance-based. Mutual disagreement suppose that Lavin will exit the show.

We contacted Lavin, who patiently heard us out and responded, ‘I’m quite upset that my character is going to end. Usually, actors get appreciation for their hard work and stellar performances, but in my case, I have to pay a price for performing better. It’s disappointing.’

On being asked about the rumours surrounding him and Avinash, Lavin said, ‘I would like to refrain talking about it. Thank you.’

We buzzed the creative head of the show, Palki Malhotra, and she said, ‘I’ve heard such rumors about Avinash on the sets. However, the decision of Ridoy’s character dying is taken as a high point for the story-line.’

We contacted Avinash, and he said, ‘It’s rubbish. All of it is a mere rumour. There’s no scope for insecurities.’

Well, we hope works out well for the entire cast and crew to continue a strong shoe like Yeh Teri Galiyan

past seven days