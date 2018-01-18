Leenesh to wear a Manish Malhotra sherwani for his reel wedding in Ishqbaaaz

Actor Leenesh Mattoo is set to wear a sherwani by ace designer Manish Malhotra for his onscreen wedding.

Leenesh currently plays the role of Rudra Singh Oberoi in the Star Plus show "Ishqbaaaz." Rudra is set to get married for which he will don a creation by the designer, who has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.

As per the storyline, the Oberois are an upper middle class family and the makers of the show, therefore, decided to get designer outfits for the cast with the groom wearing a Manish Malhotra sherwani, sources revealed.