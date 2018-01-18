Home > Tv > Tv News
Leenesh to wear a Manish Malhotra sherwani for his reel wedding in Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 02:32 PM
 
Actor Leenesh Mattoo is set to wear a sherwani by ace designer Manish Malhotra for his onscreen wedding.
 
Leenesh currently plays the role of Rudra Singh Oberoi in the Star Plus show "Ishqbaaaz." Rudra is set to get married for which he will don a creation by the designer, who has worked with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.
 
As per the storyline, the Oberois are an upper middle class family and the makers of the show, therefore, decided to get designer outfits for the cast with the groom wearing a Manish Malhotra sherwani, sources revealed.
 
"I have heard about these developments and I am very excited. I wish to wear a designer sherwani in my real wedding whenever it happens, but to get to wear it for my reel wedding, is an amazing feeling," Leenesh said in a statement.

 

