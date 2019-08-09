Life has a new meaning: Karan Singh Grover on life post marrying Bipasha Basu

MUMBAI: Karan Singh Grover has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. The handsome lad, who acted in TV series such as Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and films like Alone and Hate Story 3, is currently playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.



He returned to TV after a break and fans were more than happy to see him daily on screen again. When he was asked about staying away from television for so long, Karan said that he was busy with films and painting and that is why, he didn’t get time to devote to television. Besides working out in the gym, and shooting for long hours, Karan and Bipasha Basu’s loved-up pictures on social media are something that always grabs attention and in an interview with DNA, Karan opened up on how life has changed after marrying the Jism actress.



Speaking about how life has transformed after marrying Bipasha, the actor said, “Life has a new meaning. It is more beautiful than I could ever imagine. Everything is sorted. She is a master at sorting it down (laughs). Everything is well organised, that’s how a happy life should be.”