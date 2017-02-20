Life OK’ Kalash – Ek Vishwaas to go off air on 17 March

All good things need to come to an end!! And the same holds good for shows on TV!!

This time, loyal fans of Balaji Telefilms’ Kalash – Ek Vishwaas that airs on Life OK will get a shock, as the show will soon be going off air!!

The new programming strategy of Life OK is to bring in male-oriented concepts, and this only meant that Kalash, with a woman-driven plot does not find a place in the future run...

News coming in is that Kalash – Ek Vishwaas, the tale of Devika and Ravi will come to an end on 17 March. Actors Kripp Suri and Aparna Dixit play the lead roles in the show.

Kalash which launched in the year 2015 has had a good run, and has managed to keep viewers and even the ratings chart buzzing. The story which started with Devika being the innocent and timid girl has seen a huge graph with Devika’s revenge saga recently gaining focus.

As per a reliable source, “The team of Kalash, including the actors have been notified of the major development. There’s an ambience of sadness within the team, especially because the show will be hitting a major milestone tomorrow.”

The team of Kalash was actually brimming with energy as they will be completing 500 episodes tomorrow. However, with them being notified of the closure, there is a sudden gloom on the sets, is what we hear.

We hear that the channel has not clearly decided on the show that will be taking its place. As we know, Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh (Contiloe) and the Rajan Shahi show, Yaariaan are shows that will be the channel’s next launches.

We buzzed Aparna Dixit and Krrip Suri, but they remained unavailable.

We also sent out a text to Producer Ekta Kapoor and the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert.

Recently, Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant and Khunkhar bit the dust owing to the major programming changes in the channel.

Let’s join in to bid adieu to Kalash on Life OK.