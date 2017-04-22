Lips don't lie: Devoleena opens up on her 'lip job' allegations

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder!

But sometimes people see much beyond their vision. Something similar was witnessed by the pretty and charming Devoleena Bhattacherjee.

A couple of days back, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star woke up to stories of her alleged lip job (ahem ahem).

The actress, who has always been bindaas with media and her fans, was taken aback, and had to check the mirror thrice, to figure out the changes on her lips.

Talking to us candidly about the same, she shared, “I am a social media fanatic and post my pictures almost every day. If I had actually undergone a surgery and enhanced my lips, people would have noticed. There would have been some changes but no one saw it except these people.”

You can see it yourself!

She further added, “Whoever carried the story has either developed interest on me or maybe I have started looking prettier (laughed). I love my lips, my body and myself, and I don’t need to go under the knife at this stage of my life. And even if I do opt for it, it’s my life, my body; I do not think anyone should have any objection.”

“The day I enhance my body, I will flaunt it with pride. If I spend so much money, and undergo pain, why will I hide it? Chhupane ke liye thodi karwate hai (It’s not done to be concealed),” smirked Devoleena.

That’s the attitude Devo!!!