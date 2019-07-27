Lisa enters Goenka Mansion; Akhilesh's affair exposed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living separately, and Kartik is unaware that Kairav is his son. Meanwhile, Akhilesh is having an affair with Lisa. Now, with the entry of Lisa in the house, his affair will be exposed.



It was earlier seen that Kairav makes his entry in Goenka Mansion.



In the upcoming episode, Naira asks Lisa to bring Kairav back.



Lisa agrees and goes to pick Kairav. There, she is shocked to see Akhilesh romancing Surekha.



Lisa loses her cool and shouts out his name. Soon in the series to come Akhilesh’s extramarital affair with Lisa is then exposed, which will also create high-voltage drama.