News

Lisa enters Goenka Mansion; Akhilesh's affair exposed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 01:40 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are living separately, and Kartik is unaware that Kairav is his son. Meanwhile, Akhilesh is having an affair with Lisa. Now, with the entry of Lisa in the house, his affair will be exposed.

It was earlier seen that Kairav makes his entry in Goenka Mansion.

In the upcoming episode, Naira asks Lisa to bring Kairav back.

Lisa agrees and goes to pick Kairav. There, she is shocked to see Akhilesh romancing Surekha.

Lisa loses her cool and shouts out his name. Soon in the series to come Akhilesh’s extramarital affair with Lisa is then exposed, which will also create high-voltage drama.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lisa, Goenka, Akhilesh, Kartik, Naira, Kairav, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Manish Naggdev
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut

past seven days