Locket and Jojo to add fun in Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 02:55 PM

One is a notable actress while the other is a popular singer!

Well, we are talking about Locket Chatterjee, who has acted in Bengali films like Bye Bye Bangkok and Uro Chithi, and Jojo, who is known for singing in Bengali films as well as TV shows.

Both the celebs are all set to entertain the loyal viewers of Zee Bangla’s Apur Sansar!

Yes, Locket and Jojo will be seen in the forthcoming episode which will be aired on 20 May at 10 pm.

So, gear up for the show!

