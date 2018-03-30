Home > Tv > Tv News
London calling for team Ishq Mein Marjawan and Tu Aashiqui

30 Mar 2018 05:43 PM

Mumbai: Shooting aboard has become a trend in Telly town.

Recently, the cast of Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein visited one of the best places in world- London.

We have heard that Colors two popular shows Ishq Mein Marjawan (Beyond Dreams) and Tu Aashiqui (Gurodev Bhalla Productions) will soon shoot in London.

According to our sources, post the wedding sequence, Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Aarohi (Aalisha Panwar) and Deep (Arjun Bijlani) will head for their honeymoon to London. The channel is also planning to fly Tu Aashiqui actors Ritik Arora and Jannat Zubair to London.

We reached out to Jannat and Ritvik but they both remained busy shooting.

It will be interesting to watch both the on-screen couples having fun in an abroad destination.

