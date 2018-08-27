Look who is back to SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah!

MUMBAI: Your favourite character Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) who had gone out of town for some work will be back soon.

After Soodhi makes Popatlal and Babuji drink alcohol, the two will be in the fear of daravani dulhan.

The next morning when Jethalal will call up the house, Popatlal will answer the phone. Later, he will ask Bapuji why Popatlal was sleeping in the house. Since, Bapuji and Popatlal will sound scared, Jethalal will sense something being wrong at Gokuldham society. Hence, he will decide to comeback to see them.

The moment he will enter the society there will be pin drop silence and nobody will be seen around. Also, he will be shocked to see danger sign near a wing entrance.

After a lot of hullabaloo, Gokuldham society members will share the entire daravani dulhan story with Jethalal. Jethalal will now decide to solve the mystery behind the ghost scare.

Will Jethalal succeed in his mission or are more troubles waiting for Gokuldham society members?