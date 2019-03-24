A lot depends on how you manage the role of a son and a husband: Gaurav Khanna

For any marriage to be successful, love alone is not enough. It requires a lot of hard work and a little bit of compromise from both the spouses, including their families because marriage is not just about two individuals. For a mother the fear of losing her son to the new woman in his life will always be there and it’s a fact that cannot be ignored. Although this might seem very trivial, a lot of couples undergo a tumultuous time because of this and highlighting the very important aspect of such situations is &TV’s Laal Ishq which will dive deep into this issue.

Laal Ishq has been in the forefront for entertaining viewers with riveting stories and has continued to do so week after week. The upcoming episode that features Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Jaiswal in the lead is a very emotional story that showcases the relationship of a husband and wife where the mother is ill-treated by the daughter-in-law due to which she dies a miserable death. Her spirit returns then returns to trouble the daughter-in-law who drove her son away from her.

Talking about the episode actress Shraddha Jaiswal said “This episode of Laal Ishq is extremely touching and beautiful, and I’m glad that I was a part of it. My character Mini in the story had her own insecurities which led her to drive her husband away from his own mother. In reality too, there are a lot of times when we’ve been inconsiderate about our parents. We fail to realise that our parents need us even more in their old age, not just financially but emotionally too. Hopefully, the viewers will take notice and find solutions to maintain good family relations.”

To this Gaurav said, “After getting married, spouses continually need each other—be it for emotional support or otherwise. But that does not mean, your parents need you less. You should ensure that while being a good husband, you do not end up neglecting your duties as a son and vice versa. A lot depends on how you manage the role of a son and a husband. I am blessed to have Akanksha in my life who has beautifully managed the saas bahu equation. In fact, she is the one who always encourages me to keep my parents as a priority. My parents love her equally and she has more said than me in our house.”