The makers of Colors Bangla's E Amar Gurudakshina (Subroto Roy Productions) have weaved interesting sequences to entertain the audience.

Well, we hear that in the coming days, both good and bad things are set to increase the drama quotient in the series.

According to a source close to the series, “Rudra (Suman Dey) will fall in love with Nayan (Debattama Saha) but will be unable to express his love and thus the poor lover boy will end up behaving rude with her. Also, he will not be able to stay away from her anymore.”

“On the other hand, to make matters worse for Nayan, Srabani (Ishani Sengupta) will land up at Roy Chowdhury house and claim that Nayan is the killer of Suresh,” added the source.

OMG! What a wicked plan to harass Nayan?

Will Nayan be able to prove her innocence?

When we contacted Debattama she confirmed it saying, “The upcoming episodes have lots of twists and turns which will entertain the viewers and I am sure they will like the drama.”

So, to know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read Tellychakkar.com.



