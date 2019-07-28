Love has no boundaries in ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat Season 3!

MUMBAI: The much-awaited series is back with a bang and will talk about the existing societal taboos in India



ALTBalaji’s Gandii Baat, one of the most-anticipated web-series, is back again with its third season after popular demand. Creating a franchise in its own, the series has enthralled its audiences and critics with unabashed and sultry narratives of relationships and human tendencies. It has grown to become one of the most sought after series that depict love stories in its wild and intense form.



The erotic pulp-fiction promises to be a seductive powerhouse of real-life stories that are considered beyond the bounds in the Indian society. Bringing to life varied tales of individuality and sexuality, Gandii Baat Season 3 is a four-episodic series starring Lalit Bisht, Rushali Arora, Bhawsheel Sahni, Rishikesh Ingley, Shiny Dixit, Sheeva Rana, Pallavi Mukherjee amongst others.



In its latest season, Gandii Baat explores four distinct stories centred on love, lust and acceptance. Spiced with steamy and sultry moments, ‘Harpreet weds Harpreet’ is an intriguing episode where an unperturbed man, Joginder, falls in love with a beautiful woman called Harpreet. Following Joginder’s deliberate effort to find Harpreet, the story is filled with unprecedented twists that make you believe in the concept of true love that goes beyond gender stereotypes. Another episode ‘Rajkumar’ explores the dynamics of Ramya, Lakkhan, Bicchi and Kamal as they find themselves tamed by superstitions, traditions, and betrayal. The episode brings out the essence of love in any form of relationship albeit marriages. ‘Honeymoon on Wheels’ is a one of its kind episode that follows Laxmi as she is one a journey to find her long lost love Neeraj. Travelling through a Honeymoon bus, the episode is filled with endearing moments of love and acceptance. ‘Sonam Chadh Gaye’ the fourth story is a riveting story of a family who is caught in the midst of a series of unfortunate events. Revolving around the theme of lust for power and love, Satyaprakash and Sumitra are caught in a web of ignorance and lies that led to consequences that alters their life forever.



Speaking on the launch of the third season Sachin Mohite the Director of Gandii Baat 3 said, "Gandii Baat narrates a tales of love and lust. I am extremely honoured and excited by the love and support our web-series has received from the audience. I am grateful to ALTBalaji for giving me a platform that lets a creator share stories that go beyond the societal stereotypes and convictions.”



Commenting on the launch, actor Rishikesh said, “I have always been intrigued by this show as it brings out the true element of rural areas which people often shy away from. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of Gandii Baat 3. My character Vaibhav is quite interesting and I am certain the audience will like this episode as much as I do.”



The Gandii Baat franchise is once again set to titillate the audiences and bring forth untold fantastic stories. The show that explores sexuality and its acceptance has a whopping 25% female audience. The web-series content has the audience hooked and has a stupendous completion rate of 89% on the app, with almost 32% viewership coming from high-end smartphones.

