‘Love Ok Please’ host Karan Wahi’s take on love and travel

MUMBAI: He is a popular television actor. He has been a part of several hit soaps. He has also hosted many shows. Well, we are talking about Karan Wahi.



Karan kick-started his TV career with Star One’s Remix, and earned fame with his performance in the popular youth show, Dill Mill Gayye. He hosted Entertainment Ki Raat, and India's Next Superstars with Rithvik Dhanjani.



His latest project is Love Ok Please.



Hosted by Karan, Love Ok Please is a 12-episode travel reality show that explores the possibility of love on the road. The first six episodes have already been released on local video player and streaming platform MX Player.



Karan says that love and travel are the two experiences that can’t be bought, and that viewers will agree once they watch the show.



Recently, sharing a video of the show on his Instagram handle, the actor-host wrote, “Love ok please First 6 episodes Released today on @mxplayer Two experiences cant be bought Love & Travel U will agree once u watch this...”



