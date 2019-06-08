Love School 3 fame Mohit Duseja bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the digital world.

We exclusively reported about actors Vikram Singh Rathod, Navneet Kaur, Aarti Khetrapal, and Sneha Namanandi joining ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2.



Now, the latest update is that MTV Love School fame Mohit Duseja will also be seen in the project and will have an interesting character to portray.



We couldn’t connect with Mohit for a comment.



