Love School 3 fame Mohit Duseja bags ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS returns 2

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 Jun 2019 12:33 PM

MUMBAITellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting updates about the digital world.

We exclusively reported about actors Vikram Singh Rathod, Navneet Kaur, Aarti Khetrapal, and Sneha Namanandi joining ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns 2.

Now, the latest update is that MTV Love School fame Mohit Duseja will also be seen in the project and will have an interesting character to portray.

We couldn’t connect with Mohit for a comment.

