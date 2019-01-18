News
Lovely and Sikandar to have a massive fight because of Nimrat in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala
MUMBAI
:The ongoing track of Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is filled with drama. Nimrat has entered the life of Sikandar and Lovely and is a huge fan of Sikandar, which shocks Lovely.
As per the track, Sikandar and Lovely are spending family time with Amyra, and that’s when Nimarat makes her entry.
Nimart and Kullfi spend quality time together, as she also is a good singer like Kullfi.
Thus, Kullfi introduces Nimart to Sikandar and Lovely and Lovely is shocked to hear the name Nimrat.
This leads to a huge argument between Lovely and Sikandar when they see a SSG tattoo on Nimrat’ wrist. Differences crop up between them again.
It will be interesting to see whether Lovely and Sikandar resolve their differences.
