Lovely and Sikandar to have a massive fight because of Nimrat in Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala

As per the track, Sikandar and Lovely are spending family time with Amyra, and that’s when Nimarat makes her entry.Nimart and Kullfi spend quality time together, as she also is a good singer like Kullfi.

Thus, Kullfi introduces Nimart to Sikandar and Lovely and Lovely is shocked to hear the name Nimrat.This leads to a huge argument between Lovely and Sikandar when they see a SSG tattoo on Nimrat’ wrist. Differences crop up between them again.It will be interesting to see whether Lovely and Sikandar resolve their differences.