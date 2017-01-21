Hot Downloads

News

Lovey Sasan turns chef for team Saathiya

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2017 12:10 PM

Petite and bubbly Lovey Sasan wore the chef’s hat on the sets of her show, Saath Nibhana Saathiya (Star Plus and Rashmi Sharma Production).

The actress has already created a stir amidst the audience with her acting cops and now she has also gained the cheering from the cast and crew for cooking yummy food.

Recently, Lovey treated the cast and crew with lip smacking Maggi. The entire crew was impressed by actor’s cooking skills and also wished for more finger licking food like that from her.

Talking about the same, Lovey shared, “I love cooking and prepare food for myself. This is not the first time that I have cooked for the cast and crew on the sets. I have made different types of sabjis, Maggi and many more things. I prepare amazing adrak wali chai and the cast have always complemented me for it.”

Keep it up Lovey!

 

 

