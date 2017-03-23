Lubna Salim to return to TV with Star Plus’ Chakravyuh

Senior actress Lubna Salim needs no introduction!! With a vast body of work both in TV and in films, Lubna will soon be back into action!!

Lubna has been roped in for a very challenging role in Star Plus’ next...

She will be part of the drama series, Chakravyuh produced by Sanjot Kaur and her actor husband Bhupinder Singh under the banner, Rolling Pictures. The show will be co-produced by Taurus Media. The show runner and director of the project will be Ashwini Chaudhary.

As we know, the show was earlier to be produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Amit Singh under the banner Falansha Media. But recently, Tellychakkar.com has exclusively reported about the Producer swap that has happened with regards to the show.

As reported by us, Mahima Makwana and Narayani Shastri will play the central roles in the unique plot.

As per credible sources, “Lubna Salim has been roped in for the powerful role of Mahima’s mother. Earlier, the role was to be played by Seema Pahwa.”

When contacted, Lubna who was busy shooting for a movie confirmed that she is part of the show, but did not disclose any further details.

We also buzzed Producer Sanjot for a confirmation, but did not get through to her.

The shoot of Chakravyuh has already started in Varanasi, and the show will see its launch sometime in May this year.

Lubna was last seen on TV in the Sony TV show, 2025 Jaane Kya Hoga Aage.

Watch this space for more updates.