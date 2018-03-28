Home > Tv > Tv News
Lucky to have Shivangi as co-star: Mohsin Khan

28 Mar 2018 11:53 AM

Mumbai: Actor Mohsin Khan says he feels lucky to feature along with his girlfriend Shivangi Joshi on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Mohsin expressed, "Great friendship, comfort level and understanding are the key ingredients for a great on-screen chemistry. I got lucky to have a co-star like Shivangi. We are very comfortable with each other; be it on-screen or off screen. We are extremely good friends as well.”

(Also Read: What? Naira cannot become a mother in Yeh Rishta...)

"And because we share such a great friendship that is what translates on-screen for (the characters) Kartik and Naira. I can say that our relationship as Mohsin and Shivangi is a lot like how the core relationship of Kartik and Naira is on the show," he added.

What do you think about Moshin Khan and Shivangi Joshi?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is aired on Star Plus.

(Source: IANS)

