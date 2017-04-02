Hot Downloads

LV Revanth wins Indian Idol 9

By SanaFarzeen
02 Apr 2017 09:15 PM

The big day in the world of music is here.

Today, the new champ of Indian Idol will be announced.

And we are here with the name of the winner.

Sony Entertainment Television launched Indian Idol 9 (Fremantle Productions) last December and the talent spread their magic all around.

And today, the judges Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam will announce Bahubaali singer LV Revanth as the winner.

Wohhhooo!!! Applause!

As readers would know LV Revanth, Khuda Baksh and PVNS Rohit were the finalists.

Amidst fun and humour and of course drama Revanth will be declared as the champion. Khuda Baksh will take home the runners up trophy.

Revanth, who has sung the title track of Bahubaali (South Indian version) has been a favourite for his voice, personality and performance.

Our heartiest congratulations to the young man!!!

