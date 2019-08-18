Maasi targets Mr Bajaj's weakness against Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is up for new twist in the tale.Mr Bajaj organized Kuki's birthday celebration and here he hires the company with which Veena works.Mr Bajaj was trying to help Veena and Sharma family, while Prerna misunderstands him over it.Maasi also feels that Mr Bajaj had hired Veena just to insult her, while Mr Bajaj is trying to help Veena and Sharma family.Maasi now plans to target Mr Bajaj's weakness against Prerna that is Kuki.Chandelier mishap happens amid the party and now Maasi instigates Mr Bajaj that Veena had been behind it and was trying to harm Kuki.Will Mr Bajaj get instigated and Maasi's plan gets successful.