THIS made Mimi Chakraborty BELIEVE in fairy tales...

MUMBAI: Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan, who are popular Bengali film actresses, set major BFF goals. Both the actor-turned-politicians share a great camaraderie.

Mimi and Nusrat, who recently took oath as members of the Lok Sabha, had a lovely time at the latter’s wedding ceremony in Turkey. Nusrat got married to businessman Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum. The wedding took place on 19th June, and Mimi was there beside Nusrat on her special day.

While Nusrat has started a new chapter in her life, it seems her love story and wedding ceremony have made Mimi believe in fairy tales. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a gorgeous sari-clad picture of herself and wrote, 'Fairytales do exist i witnessed one @nusratchirps @nikhiljain09 ....' Take a look below.

Moreover, check out this post that Mimi shared a few days ago. They look super adorable in the picture.