Madhirakshi Mundle roped in for Star Bharat’s Jai Ma Vaishno Devi?

Star Bharat was quite keen on launching a show on Vaishno Devi. Talks were on for one, but things did not work out.



However, our sources have informed us that Rashmi Sharma Productions will soon launch the show. Esteemed writer Utkarsh Naithani will apparently associate with this project. Utkarsh has been a part of many mythological shows like RadhaKrishn and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.



As per our sources, the makers are in talks with Madhirakshi Mundle of Siya Ke Ram fame to play a pivotal role in the show.



We couldn’t connect with Madhirakshi for a comment.



Mythological shows hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. The larger-than-life sets, inticrate design and costumes, and talented cast ensure that the genre is loved by viewers.



