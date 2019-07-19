News

Madhirakshi Mundle roped in for Star Bharat’s Jai Ma Vaishno Devi?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Jul 2019 02:14 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.

Star Bharat was quite keen on launching a show on Vaishno Devi. Talks were on for one, but things did not work out.

However, our sources have informed us that Rashmi Sharma Productions will soon launch the show. Esteemed writer Utkarsh Naithani will apparently associate with this project. Utkarsh has been a part of many mythological shows like RadhaKrishn and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

As per our sources, the makers are in talks with Madhirakshi Mundle of Siya Ke Ram fame to play a pivotal role in the show.

We couldn’t connect with Madhirakshi for a comment.

Mythological shows hold a special place in the hearts of the audience. The larger-than-life sets, inticrate design and costumes, and talented cast ensure that the genre is loved by viewers.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Madhirakshi Mundle, Vaishno Devi, TellyChakkar, Utkarsh Naithani, Siya Ke Ram, Mythological Shows, RadhaKrishn, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu Engagement Pics

Kunal and Kuhu Engagement Pics
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

past seven days