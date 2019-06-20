News

Madhuri Dixit did her first stage show at the age of 8

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 06:12 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit has won million of hearts with for her spectacular acting and dance moves. Having started her training in Kathak when she was 3 years old, Madhuri performed on stage for the first time at the age of 8. Madhuri Dixit thanks her mother for introducing her to dance at an early age and for encouraging her to fulfil her passion. 

Recently on COLORS’ Dance Deewane season 2, Madhuri Dixit met a contestant called Manasvi, a 10 year old who just completed her Arangetram which is a 9 year dance course. Manasvi has been dancing since the age of 1. Madhuri Dixit who found a deep, immediate connect with little Manasvi said that she reminded her of her childhood days and how dance classes helped shaped her career. 

According to the sources, “Madhuri Dixit was in awe of Manasvi’s performance. She not only gave her trademark go ahead with a ‘siti’ but also went on stage and danced with her. Shashank called her a miracle child and also said that she could be the next Madhuri Dixit.”

If Manasvi could start dancing at the age of one, she has surely broken mind sets and proven that one is never to young to learn and never to old to practice. 

Tags > Dhak Dhak, Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood, Colors tv, Dance Deewane season 2, Kathak,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch of Zee TV's Aghori

Launch of Zee TV's Aghori
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Neha Marda
Neha Marda

past seven days