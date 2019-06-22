News

Madhuri Dixit explains the actual meaning of 'Dola Re'

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit is the queen of Bollywood and is ruling the television screen during the weekends with her presence as a judge on reality show Dance Deewane. There is no doubt that the actress has a massive fan following.

A lot of fun takes place on the set of Dance Deewane. Bharti Singh recently shared a video where you can see Madhuri explaining the real meaning of 'Dola Re', the famous song from her most acclaimed and successful movie Devdas.

In the video, Tusshar, Shashank, Arjun, and Harsh are showing their muscles and referring it them as 'dola'.

