Madhurima takes up 'plogging'

Mumbai: Actress Madhurima Tuli has started 'plogging', which is a combination of jogging and picking up litter.



"This not only helps to keep the vicinity clean but also engages your core in a right manner," Madhurima said in a statement.



On the work front, she is currently playing the lead role of Princess Chandrakanta in "Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha".



She also has a short film titled "Pasta" in her kitty.