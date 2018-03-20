Home > Tv > Tv News
Madhurima takes up 'plogging'

20 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Actress Madhurima Tuli has started 'plogging', which is a combination of jogging and picking up litter.

"This not only helps to keep the vicinity clean but also engages your core in a right manner," Madhurima said in a statement.

On the work front, she is currently playing the lead role of Princess Chandrakanta in "Chandrakanta-Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha".

She also has a short film titled "Pasta" in her kitty.

(Source: IANS) 

