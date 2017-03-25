Hot Downloads

News

Is Madhurima Tuli, Ekta Kapoor's Chandrakanta?

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
25 Mar 2017 03:13 PM

Chandrakanta the beautiful and elegant warrior princess has always been a very enticing and interesting role to portray, especially for the leading ladies with prowess!!!

As we know, talented actress Kritika Kamra is playing the role in Life OK and Nikhil Sinha's Prem Ya Paheli... Chandrakanta. 

Now the TV viewing audience has been waiting to see who bags the prized role in the Balaji Telefilms version of Chandrakanta which will be aired on Colors.

There have been reports about the sexy lass Nia Sharma bagging the titular role.

But we at Tellychakkar.com have chanced upon the news that Madhurima Tuli, who is herself a Balaji loyalist holds the brightest chance of playing Ekta's Chandrakanta.

For the uninitiated, Madhurima is even today remembered for her role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya. With a vast body of work both on TV and on the big screen, Madhurima has the poise, elegance and of course beauty to carry forward the role, is what our sources mention to us.

When contacted, Madhurima told us, "Nothing is known at the moment."

We buzzed the Czarina Ekta Kapoor and also reached out to the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert.

Do you think Madhurima will fit the bill as Chandrakanta? Drop your comments here.

